Atmos Energy (ATO) to Report Q1 Earnings: What to Expect
Atmos Energy (ATO - Free Report) is scheduled to release its first-quarter fiscal 2023 financial results on Feb 7, 2023, after market close. The company had delivered an earnings surprise of 13.3% in the last reported quarter.
Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
Factors to Consider
Atmos Energy’s fiscal first-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from the new rates implemented in its service territories. Customer expansion in its service territories is also likely to have contributed to its first-quarter earnings.
However, higher operation and maintenance expenses due to system maintenance and employee costs are likely to have adversely impacted earnings in the first-quarter.
Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.84 per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 1.08%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its first-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues is pegged at $1.21 billion, implying a year-over-year increase of 19.7%.
Quantitative Model Prediction
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Atmos Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below.
Atmos Energy Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
Atmos Energy Corporation price-eps-surprise | Atmos Energy Corporation Quote
Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%.
You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Currently, Atmos Energy carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Stocks to Consider
Investors can consider the following players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat for the to-be-reported quarter.
Dominion Energy (D - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports its fourth-quarter results on Feb 8, 2023, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.32% and a Zacks Rank #3, at present.
DUK Energy (DUK - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports its fourth-quarter results on Feb 9, 2023, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.72% and a Zacks Rank #3, at present.
Consolidated Edison (ED - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports its fourth-quarter results on Feb 16, 2023, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.86% and a Zacks Rank #2, at present.
