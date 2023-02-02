We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP - Free Report) closed at $42.04 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 9.7%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 9.19% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 3.04%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.27%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from DCP Midstream Partners, LP as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.06, up 27.71% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.03 billion, down 41.69% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DCP Midstream Partners, LP should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. DCP Midstream Partners, LP is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Digging into valuation, DCP Midstream Partners, LP currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.5. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.53.
The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow DCP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.