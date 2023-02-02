Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Meta Platforms (META) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Meta Platforms (META - Free Report) reported $32.17 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.5%. EPS of $3.00 for the same period compares to $3.67 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $31.31 billion, representing a surprise of +2.74%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +41.51%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.12.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Meta Platforms performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Monthly active users (MAUs)-Worldwide: 2963 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2979.31 million.
  • Daily Active Users (DAUs)-Worldwide: 2000 million compared to the 2000.15 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Daily Active Users (DAUs)-Europe: 304 million versus 304.59 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Daily Active Users (DAUs)-Asia: 854 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 855.69 million.
  • Advertising Revenue-Asia: $5.97 billion versus $6.15 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.5% change.
  • Advertising Revenue-Rest of the World: $3.38 billion versus $3.31 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.9% change.
  • Advertising Revenue-Europe: $6.90 billion versus $6.67 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.5% change.
  • Advertising Revenue-US & Canada: $15.01 billion compared to the $13.99 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.4% year over year.
  • Revenue-Advertising: $31.25 billion compared to the $30.32 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Reality Labs: $727 million versus $800.12 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Revenue - Family of Apps (FoA): $31.44 billion compared to the $30.54 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Revenue-Other: $184 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $205.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.7%.

View all Key Company Metrics for Meta Platforms here>>>

Shares of Meta Platforms have returned +19.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise