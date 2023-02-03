We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
American Tower (AMT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
American Tower (AMT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $227.39, moving +0.11% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.47% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.94%.
Heading into today, shares of the wireless communications infrastructure company had gained 3.72% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 8.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.41% in that time.
American Tower will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 23, 2023. In that report, analysts expect American Tower to post earnings of $2.23 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.29%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.67 billion, up 9.22% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for American Tower. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.09% lower within the past month. American Tower is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Looking at its valuation, American Tower is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 22.9. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.69.
We can also see that AMT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.01. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.14 at yesterday's closing price.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
