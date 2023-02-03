Back to top

Image: Bigstock

American Airlines (AAL)'s Technical Outlook is Bright After Key Golden Cross

Read MoreHide Full Article

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, AAL's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, known as a "golden cross."

There's a reason traders love a golden cross -- it's a technical chart pattern that can indicate a bullish breakout is on the horizon. This kind of crossover is formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average. Typically, a golden cross involves the 50-day and the 200-day moving averages, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

There are three stages to a golden cross. First, there must be a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out. Then, the stock's shorter moving average crosses over its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third stage is when a stock continues the upward momentum to higher prices.

This kind of chart pattern is the opposite of a death cross, which is a technical event that suggests future bearish price movement.

Shares of AAL have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 21.9%. Plus, the company is currently a #2 (Buy) on the Zacks Rank, suggesting that AAL could be poised for a breakout.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account AAL's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter. There have been 5 upwards revisions compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.

Moving Average Chart for AAL

Given this move in earnings estimates and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on AAL for more gains in the near future.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) - free report >>

Published in

ad-tech artificial-intelligence automation autonomous-vehicles batteries biotechnology cell-therapy creator-economy crispr daily-movers dna-sequencing electric-vehicles fin-tech furniture-retailers gambling gene-editing gene-therapy genetic-testing genomics home-builder home-buying-apps immuno-therapy iot medical-devices messenger-rna mobile moving-average-crossover oncology-screening payments ride-hailing robotics saas self-driving-cars smart-health social-media stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today vaccines