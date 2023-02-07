We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Sunrun (RUN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Sunrun (RUN - Free Report) closed at $26.49 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.74% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.67%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the solar energy products distributor had gained 18.82% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.32% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Sunrun as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 22, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Sunrun to post earnings of -$0.03 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 130%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $581.42 million, up 33.59% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunrun. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.09% lower. Sunrun is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.