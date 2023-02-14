We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Petrobras (PBR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Petrobras (PBR - Free Report) closed at $11.70, marking a +1.47% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 11.35%.
Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 6.37% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.49% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Petrobras as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.97, up 49.23% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $28.71 billion, up 19.49% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Petrobras. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.76% lower. Petrobras is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Petrobras has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.22 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.88.
It is also worth noting that PBR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.71. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.9 at yesterday's closing price.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
