Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2022, Arbor Realty Trust (ABR - Free Report) reported revenue of $320.6 million, up 122.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.60, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $311.43 million, representing a surprise of +2.94%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +27.66%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Arbor Realty Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Interest income: $320.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $310.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +122.2%.
  • Other revenue-Mortgage servicing rights: $17.06 million compared to the $14.36 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -50.6% year over year.
  • Other revenue-gain on sales, including fee-based services, net: $23.29 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $13.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -36.9%.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.49 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.40.

View all Key Company Metrics for Arbor Realty Trust here>>>

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust have returned +5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.


