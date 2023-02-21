Back to top

Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Fidelity Global Commodity Stock Fund (FFGCX - Free Report) : 0.94% expense ratio and 0.67% management fee. FFGCX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. With annual returns of 10.53% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Eaton Vance Atlanta Cap Focus Growth A (EAALX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 1.03%. Management fee: 0.65%. EAALX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. This fund has managed to produce a robust 13.98% over the last five years.

Victory Sycamore Established Value I (VEVIX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. VEVIX is a Mid Cap Value mutual funds that aims to target medium-sized companies that possess strong value and income opportunities for investors. VEVIX has an expense ratio of 0.58%, management fee of 0.45%, and annual returns of 10.75% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.


