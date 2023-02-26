Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Celanese (CE) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Celanese (CE - Free Report) reported $2.35 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.2%. EPS of $1.44 for the same period compares to $4.91 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.77% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.41 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.56, the EPS surprise was -7.69%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Celanese performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales-Acetyl Chain: $1.14 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.12 billion.
  • Net Sales-Inter-segment eliminations [$M]: -$24 million compared to the -$43.13 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -35.1% year over year.
  • Net Sales-Engineered Materials [$M]: $1.24 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.09 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +75%.
  • Operating EBITDA-Acetyl Chain: $294 million versus $262.89 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Operating EBITDA-Engineered Materials [$M]: $228 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $221.43 million.
  • Operating EBITDA-Other Activities [$M]: -$69 million versus -$71.63 million estimated by four analysts on average.

View all Key Company Metrics for Celanese here>>>

Shares of Celanese have returned -6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


