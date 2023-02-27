In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Janus Henderson Global Life Sci S (JFNSX) - free report >>
BNY Mellon Large Cap Securities (DREVX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Janus Henderson Global Life Sci S (JFNSX) - free report >>
BNY Mellon Large Cap Securities (DREVX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Dreyfus Fund (DREVX - Free Report) . DREVX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.71%, management fee of 0.65%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 10.93%.
Fidelity Advisor Global Commodity Stock I (FFGIX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. FFGIX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. With five-year annualized performance of 10.6%, expense ratio of 0.92% and management fee of 0.67%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
Janus Henderson Global Life Science S (JFNSX - Free Report) : 1.18% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. JFNSX is a Sector - Health mutual fund, which give investors an opportunity to focus on healthcare, one of the largest sectors of the American economy. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 9.96% over the last five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.