Company News for Feb 27, 2023

Feb 27, 2023

  • Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA - Free Report) fell 1.6% on the broader tech slump.
  • Shares of The Boeing Company (BA - Free Report) dropped 4.8% after the Federal Aviation Administration said the planemaker has temporarily halted deliveries of its flagship 787 Dreamliner.
  • Shares of Adobe Inc. (ADBE - Free Report) plunged 7.6% after it was reported that the Justice Department was planning to block its $20 billion acquisition of startup Figma.
  • Moderna, Inc.’s (MRNA - Free Report) shares declined 5.6% after the pharma giant cited rising costs from surplus production capacity and lower demand for its Covid-19 vaccine for its recent disappointing earnings results.

