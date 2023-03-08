Back to top

Tetra Tech (TTEK) Wins $105M Watershed Assessment Contract

Tetra Tech (TTEK - Free Report) has secured a five-year, $105 million Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA") Office of Water to restore and protect watersheds and water bodies across the United States.

As part of the agreement, Tetra Tech will identify, analyze and evaluate surface water and coastal ecosystems to safeguard human health and aquatic environments from the effects of pollution and climate change, including ocean acidification.

TTEK’s scientists will design monitoring programs, develop predictive models, and prepare technical guidance documents to ascertain the chemical, physical, and biological integrity of water bodies. The company’s technical specialists will analyze the model results and manage spatial datasets to develop effective management strategies for inland and coastal regions, which are impacted by land-use-related activities, stormwater and runoff, habitat loss and invasive species.

In February, Tetra Tech secured a five-year, multiple-award, $200 million contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District, to offer architect-engineer services throughout the Republic of Korea.

Previously, in January, TTEK secured a ceiling increase of $42 million to the $17 million, single-award four-year contract from the U.S. Agency for International Development to boost energy security in the Republic of Moldova. The initial $17 million contract was awarded in March 2022.

