Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Arbor Realty Trust (ABR - Free Report) closed at $12.99 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.22% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.16%.
Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 10.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 8.03%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.39%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Arbor Realty Trust as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.46, down 16.36% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $321.07 million, up 92.6% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.90 per share and revenue of $1.31 billion. These totals would mark changes of -14.8% and +38.54%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.1% higher within the past month. Arbor Realty Trust is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors should also note Arbor Realty Trust's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.91. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.7.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.