Company News for Mar 24, 2023

Mar 24, 2023

  • Shares of First Republic Bank (FRC - Free Report) fell a further 6%, continuing to lead the slide for the regional banking sector.
  • Shares of Block, Inc. (SQ - Free Report) plummeted 14.8% after Hindenburg Research announced its short positions in the company.
  • Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOGL - Free Report) shares rose 2.2% on tech stocks’ encouraging performance.
  • Accenture plc’s (ACN - Free Report) shares jumped 7.3% after posting second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $2.69/share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.49.

