Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Lululemon (LULU) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended January 2023, Lululemon (LULU - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.77 billion, up 30.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.40, compared to $3.37 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.69 billion, representing a surprise of +2.97%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.53%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.25.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Lululemon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Gross Square Footage: 2575 Ksq ft versus the 12-analyst average estimate of 2562.47 Ksq ft.
  • Total Stores: 655 versus 655.25 estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Total Net New Stores: 32 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 30.2.
  • Comparable Sales: 27% compared to the 18.65% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Comparable Store Sales: 15% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 18.79%.
  • Revenues- Company-Operated Stores: $1.11 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.15 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.8%.
  • Revenues- Other: $225.69 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $229.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.2%.
  • Revenues- Direct to Consumer: $1.44 billion compared to the $1.30 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +36.9% year over year.

View all Key Company Metrics for Lululemon here>>>

Shares of Lululemon have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise