Top Stock Picks for Week of April 3, 2023
C3.ai Inc. (AI - Free Report) is an enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. C3.ai delivers the C3 AI Suite for developing, deploying and operating large-scale AI, predictive analytics and IoT applications. Some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +72.73%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.22. Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates four times. Shares of C3.ai, Inc. have returned +10.1% over the past month and the company has topped consensus revenue estimates three times over the last four quarters. We know that AI technology is getting lots of play these days, but ticker symbol AI has gone bonkers: +92% year to date.
Henry Schein Inc (HSIC - Free Report) is a leading distributor of health care products and services across the globe. Henry Schein ended the fourth quarter of 2022 with better-than-expected revenues and in-line earnings. Growth in the Technology and Value-added Services business was strongest in the international business banking on the strength of the Dentally cloud-based solution. Growth in North America was driven by sales of practice management software. Moreover, sales growth in the Medical business continued to be robust, reflecting higher patient traffic to alternate care sites. Widespread network and channel mix and favorable long-term trends in the dental business look encouraging. A strong solvency position is a plus. In the past year, Henry Schein has outperformed the industry.