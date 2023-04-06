Back to top

Honeywell (HON) 1MW Generator Chosen for Flying Whales Aircraft

Honeywell International Inc. (HON - Free Report) recently secured a contract from Flying Whales to supply a one-megawatt generator for the latter’s latest hybrid-electric airship, the LCA60T. France and Canada-based Flying Whales is constructing a 200-meter-long vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) airship made for the heavy-load transport market.

HON's one-megawatt generator system can merge easily with propulsion and operational systems for piloted or autonomous aircraft. Without making any alterations to electric propulsion engines, it can also be used as a one-megawatt motor. When installed into the LCA60T, the generator is also capable of creating a hybrid propulsion system in integration with a gearbox and a turbine that leverages jet fuel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). It will also supply electrical power to the engines. This will create a systematic and sustainable form of travel, which will be identical to hybrid-electric automobiles. This generator is four times more powerful than traditional generators.

Honeywell successfully completed the first round of testing of the one-megawatt generator in May 2022. Since then, the company has conducted many similar tests. Honeywell’s generator showed high-power density and efficiency during the latest round of testing in late 2022. These are the key factors in hybrid-electric propulsion for both aerospace and ground applications.

HON currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

