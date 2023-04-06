We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Honeywell (HON) 1MW Generator Chosen for Flying Whales Aircraft
Honeywell International Inc. (HON - Free Report) recently secured a contract from Flying Whales to supply a one-megawatt generator for the latter’s latest hybrid-electric airship, the LCA60T. France and Canada-based Flying Whales is constructing a 200-meter-long vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) airship made for the heavy-load transport market.
HON's one-megawatt generator system can merge easily with propulsion and operational systems for piloted or autonomous aircraft. Without making any alterations to electric propulsion engines, it can also be used as a one-megawatt motor. When installed into the LCA60T, the generator is also capable of creating a hybrid propulsion system in integration with a gearbox and a turbine that leverages jet fuel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). It will also supply electrical power to the engines. This will create a systematic and sustainable form of travel, which will be identical to hybrid-electric automobiles. This generator is four times more powerful than traditional generators.
Honeywell International Inc. Price
Honeywell International Inc. price | Honeywell International Inc. Quote
Honeywell successfully completed the first round of testing of the one-megawatt generator in May 2022. Since then, the company has conducted many similar tests. Honeywell’s generator showed high-power density and efficiency during the latest round of testing in late 2022. These are the key factors in hybrid-electric propulsion for both aerospace and ground applications.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
HON currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some top-ranked stocks are discussed below:
Deere & Company (DE - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. DE’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 4.7%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
In the past 60 days, estimates for Deere & Company’s fiscal 2023 earnings have increased 8.6%. The stock has rallied 4.9% in the past six months.
General Electric Company (GE - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). GE’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 27.9%, on average.
In the past 60 days, estimates for General Electric’s fiscal 2023 earnings have increased 2.6%. The stock has gained 46% in the past six months.
A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. AOS’ earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 3.2%, on average.
In the past 60 days, estimates for A. O. Smith’s fiscal 2023 earnings have increased 1.2%. The stock has gained 30.5% in the past six months.