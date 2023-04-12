We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Stock Moves 0.89%: What You Should Know
YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $12.41, moving +0.89% from the previous trading session. At the same time, the Dow added 0.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.92%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 24.12% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.51% in that time.
YPF Sociedad Anonima will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.10, up 71.88% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.28 billion, up 17.73% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.86 per share and revenue of $17.63 billion, which would represent changes of -34.47% and -3.73%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for YPF Sociedad Anonima. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.81% higher. YPF Sociedad Anonima is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, YPF Sociedad Anonima is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.19. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.77, so we one might conclude that YPF Sociedad Anonima is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.