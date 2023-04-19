Back to top

Ally Financial (ALLY) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2023, Ally Financial (ALLY - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.1 billion, down 1.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.82, compared to $2.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.52% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.05 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.88, the EPS surprise was -6.82%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ally Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net charge-offs to average finance receivables and loans outstanding: 1.2% compared to the 1.23% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total interest-earning assets (Average Balances): $184.89 billion compared to the $184.86 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 60.3% versus 58.23% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net interest margin (as reported): 3.51% versus 3.39% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net financing revenue (as reported): $1.60 billion compared to the $1.57 billion average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Total other revenue: $498 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $488.36 million.
  • Gain on mortgage and automotive loans, net: $4 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $15.32 million.
  • Other income, net of losses: $114 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $152.79 million.
  • Insurance premiums and service revenue earned: $306 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $322.40 million.
  • Total financing revenue and other interest income: $3.29 billion compared to the $3.15 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total interest and dividends on investment securities: $226 million compared to the $223.58 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating leases: $402 million compared to the $394.35 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Ally Financial have returned +6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

