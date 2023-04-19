We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Ally Financial (ALLY) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended March 2023, Ally Financial (ALLY - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.1 billion, down 1.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.82, compared to $2.03 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.52% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.05 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.88, the EPS surprise was -6.82%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Ally Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Ally Financial here>>>
- Net charge-offs to average finance receivables and loans outstanding: 1.2% compared to the 1.23% average estimate based on four analysts.
- Total interest-earning assets (Average Balances): $184.89 billion compared to the $184.86 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
- Efficiency Ratio: 60.3% versus 58.23% estimated by four analysts on average.
- Net interest margin (as reported): 3.51% versus 3.39% estimated by four analysts on average.
- Net financing revenue (as reported): $1.60 billion compared to the $1.57 billion average estimate based on eight analysts.
- Total other revenue: $498 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $488.36 million.
- Gain on mortgage and automotive loans, net: $4 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $15.32 million.
- Other income, net of losses: $114 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $152.79 million.
- Insurance premiums and service revenue earned: $306 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $322.40 million.
- Total financing revenue and other interest income: $3.29 billion compared to the $3.15 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
- Total interest and dividends on investment securities: $226 million compared to the $223.58 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Operating leases: $402 million compared to the $394.35 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Ally Financial have returned +6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.