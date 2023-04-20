Back to top

Image: Bigstock

American Express (AXP) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

American Express (AXP - Free Report) reported $14.28 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.7%. EPS of $2.40 for the same period compares to $2.73 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.01 billion, representing a surprise of +1.91%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -9.09%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.64.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how American Express performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Card billed business (Network volumes): $398.9 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $406.1 billion.
  • Worldwide cardmember loans - Average loans: $107.7 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $108.1 billion.
  • Total Non-interest Revenues: $11.30 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $11.20 billion.
  • Total Interest Income: $4.42 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $4.02 billion.
  • Discount revenue: $7.95 billion compared to the $7.89 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $2.98 billion compared to the $2.79 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Net card fees: $1.71 billion versus $1.71 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Service fees and other revenue: $1.22 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.16 billion.
  • Processed revenue: $420 million compared to the $416.85 million average estimate based on five analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for American Express here>>>

Shares of American Express have returned +1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


American Express Company (AXP) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise