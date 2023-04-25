We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Fiserv (FISV) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Fiserv (FISV - Free Report) reported $4.28 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.6%. EPS of $1.58 for the same period compares to $1.40 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.16 billion, representing a surprise of +2.96%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.28%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.56.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Fiserv performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Financial Technology (Fintech)- Organic Revenue: $791 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $811.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.5%.
- Payments and Network (Payments)- Organic Revenue: $1.66 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.57 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.1%.
- Corporate and Other- GAAP Revenue: $279 million versus $269.11 million estimated by five analysts on average.
- Payments and Network (Payments)- GAAP Revenue: $1.63 billion versus $1.59 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.9% change.
- Merchant Acceptance- Organic Revenue: $1.92 billion compared to the $1.78 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.3% year over year.
- Merchant Acceptance- GAAP Revenue: $1.85 billion compared to the $1.78 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.7% year over year.
- Operating income- Payments: $711 million versus $689.22 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Operating income-Payments- Non GAAP: $717 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $696.55 million.
- Adjusted Operating Income(loss)- Corporate and other- (Non GAAP): -$122 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$106.61 million.
Shares of Fiserv have returned +5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.