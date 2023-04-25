Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Fiserv (FISV) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Fiserv (FISV - Free Report) reported $4.28 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.6%. EPS of $1.58 for the same period compares to $1.40 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.16 billion, representing a surprise of +2.96%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.28%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.56.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Fiserv performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Financial Technology (Fintech)- Organic Revenue: $791 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $811.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.5%.
  • Payments and Network (Payments)- Organic Revenue: $1.66 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.57 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.1%.
  • Corporate and Other- GAAP Revenue: $279 million versus $269.11 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Payments and Network (Payments)- GAAP Revenue: $1.63 billion versus $1.59 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.9% change.
  • Merchant Acceptance- Organic Revenue: $1.92 billion compared to the $1.78 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.3% year over year.
  • Merchant Acceptance- GAAP Revenue: $1.85 billion compared to the $1.78 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.7% year over year.
  • Operating income- Payments: $711 million versus $689.22 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Operating income-Payments- Non GAAP: $717 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $696.55 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Income(loss)- Corporate and other- (Non GAAP): -$122 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$106.61 million.
Shares of Fiserv have returned +5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

