D.R. Horton (DHI) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2023, D.R. Horton (
DHI Quick Quote DHI - Free Report) reported revenue of $7.97 billion, down 0.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.73, compared to $4.03 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +21.58% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.56 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.90, the EPS surprise was +43.68%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how D.R. Horton performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Homes Closed: 19664 versus the 15-analyst average estimate of 16504.17. Average selling price - Homes closed: $378.80 million compared to the $373.90 million average estimate based on 15 analysts. Net sales order - Homes sold: 23142 versus 19540.05 estimated by 15 analysts on average. Sales order backlog - Homes in backlog: 19237 versus the 14-analyst average estimate of 18792.57. Geographic Revenues- Homebuilding- East: $1.21 billion versus $975.72 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.6% change. Geographic Revenues- Homebuilding- South Central: $1.81 billion versus $1.49 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -28.1% change. Geographic Revenues- Homebuilding- North: $738.80 million versus $547.78 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.2% change. Geographic Revenues- Homebuilding- Southwest: $920.90 million versus $745.61 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -34.4% change. Revenues- Financial Services: $216.40 million versus the 16-analyst average estimate of $155.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.6%. Revenues- Rental: $224.10 million compared to the $175.78 million average estimate based on 16 analysts. Revenues- Homebuilding: $7.47 billion compared to the $6.20 billion average estimate based on 12 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.5% year over year. Revenues- Land/lot sales and other- Homebuilding: $19.90 million compared to the $20.21 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +161.8% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for D.R. Horton here>>>
Shares of D.R. Horton have returned +13.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
D.R. Horton (DHI) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended March 2023, D.R. Horton (DHI - Free Report) reported revenue of $7.97 billion, down 0.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.73, compared to $4.03 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +21.58% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.56 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.90, the EPS surprise was +43.68%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how D.R. Horton performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for D.R. Horton here>>>
- Homes Closed: 19664 versus the 15-analyst average estimate of 16504.17.
- Average selling price - Homes closed: $378.80 million compared to the $373.90 million average estimate based on 15 analysts.
- Net sales order - Homes sold: 23142 versus 19540.05 estimated by 15 analysts on average.
- Sales order backlog - Homes in backlog: 19237 versus the 14-analyst average estimate of 18792.57.
- Geographic Revenues- Homebuilding- East: $1.21 billion versus $975.72 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.6% change.
- Geographic Revenues- Homebuilding- South Central: $1.81 billion versus $1.49 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -28.1% change.
- Geographic Revenues- Homebuilding- North: $738.80 million versus $547.78 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.2% change.
- Geographic Revenues- Homebuilding- Southwest: $920.90 million versus $745.61 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -34.4% change.
- Revenues- Financial Services: $216.40 million versus the 16-analyst average estimate of $155.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.6%.
- Revenues- Rental: $224.10 million compared to the $175.78 million average estimate based on 16 analysts.
- Revenues- Homebuilding: $7.47 billion compared to the $6.20 billion average estimate based on 12 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.5% year over year.
- Revenues- Land/lot sales and other- Homebuilding: $19.90 million compared to the $20.21 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +161.8% year over year.
Shares of D.R. Horton have returned +13.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.