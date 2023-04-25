Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Halliburton (HAL) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Halliburton (HAL - Free Report) reported $5.68 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 32.5%. EPS of $0.72 for the same period compares to $0.35 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.5 billion, representing a surprise of +3.22%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.46%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.67.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Halliburton performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Latin America: $915 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $916.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +40.1%.
  • Revenues- Europe/Africa/CIS: $662 million compared to the $655.15 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- North America: $2.77 billion compared to the $2.65 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +43.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Middle East/Asia: $1.34 billion versus $1.28 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +29.7% change.
  • Revenues- Drilling and Evaluation: $2.27 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $2.32 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.5%.
  • Revenues- Completion and Production: $3.41 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $3.18 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +44.9%.
  • Adjusted operating income- Completion and Production: $666 million compared to the $629.13 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Operating income (loss)- Corporate and other: -$58 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of -$66.97 million.
  • Adjusted operating income- Drilling and Evaluation: $369 million compared to the $362.40 million average estimate based on six analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Halliburton here>>>

Shares of Halliburton have returned +12.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Halliburton Company (HAL) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise