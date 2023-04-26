Back to top

Visa (V) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2023, Visa (V - Free Report) reported revenue of $7.99 billion, up 11.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.09, compared to $1.79 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.75 billion, representing a surprise of +3.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.09%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.97.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Visa performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total volume: $3551 billion compared to the $3547.4 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Total payments volume: $2955 billion versus $2929.6 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • End of Period Connections - Total transactions: 50069 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 49308.14 million.
  • Payments volume - Asia pacific: $512 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $532.2 billion.
  • Payments volume - LAC: $189 billion compared to the $191.1 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Payments volume - CEMEA: $152 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $140.3 billion.
  • Cash volume - U.S.A: $149 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $137.5 billion.
  • Revenues- Service revenues: $3.77 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $3.64 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.1%.
  • Revenues- Data processing revenues: $3.82 billion versus $3.75 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.7% change.
  • Revenues- International transaction revenues: $2.75 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $2.70 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.5%.
  • Revenues- Other revenues: $551 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $570.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.2%.
  • Revenues- Client incentives: -$2.91 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of -$2.91 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.5%.
Shares of Visa have returned +4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

