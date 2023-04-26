Back to top

PacWest (PACW) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2023, PacWest Bancorp (PACW - Free Report) reported revenue of $315.66 million, down 4.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.66, compared to $1.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $320.13 million, representing a surprise of -1.40%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.54%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.65.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how PacWest performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 2.89% versus 3.22% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 58.2% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 55.94%.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans and leases: 0.13% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 0.09%.
  • Average balance - Total interest-earning assets: $39.46 billion versus $39.42 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $36.39 million compared to the $30.14 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $281.63 million versus $307.85 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $279.27 million compared to the $311.50 million average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for PacWest here>>>

Shares of PacWest have returned +14.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

