Compared to Estimates, Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Edwards Lifesciences (EW - Free Report) reported $1.46 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.8%. EPS of $0.62 for the same period compares to $0.60 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.67% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.61, the EPS surprise was +1.64%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Edwards Lifesciences performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies: $41.60 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $36.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +54.1%.
  • Net sales- Critical Care: $221.90 million compared to the $218.46 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year.
  • Net sales- Surgical Structural Heart: $248.20 million versus $226.50 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.4% change.
  • Net sales- Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement: $947.90 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $903.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.6%.
Shares of Edwards Lifesciences have returned +9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

