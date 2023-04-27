Back to top

Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Horizon Bancorp (HBNC - Free Report) reported $54.86 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 12%. EPS of $0.43 for the same period compares to $0.54 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $57.63 million, representing a surprise of -4.82%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Horizon Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 2.67% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.78%.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 62.93% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 60.91%.
  • Net Interest Income: $45.24 million versus $47 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Gain on Sale of Mortgage Loans: $0.79 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.22 million.
  • Total non-interest income: $9.62 million compared to the $10.81 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Horizon Bancorp have returned -6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

