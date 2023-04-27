Back to top

Evertec (EVTC) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Evertec (EVTC - Free Report) reported $159.81 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.4%. EPS of $0.69 for the same period compares to $0.70 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $152.17 million, representing a surprise of +5.02%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +15.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Evertec performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Other: -$19.97 million compared to the -$16.88 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Business solutions: $55.70 million compared to the $55.52 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Payment processing- Latin America: $35.32 million compared to the $33.59 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Payment processing- Puerto Rico & Caribbean: $48.43 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $42.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.1%.
  • Revenues- Merchant acquiring, net: $40.35 million versus $36.95 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.2% change.
Shares of Evertec have returned -3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

