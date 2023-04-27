Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Pentair plc (PNR) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Pentair plc (PNR - Free Report) reported $1.03 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. EPS of $0.91 for the same period compares to $0.85 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $995.09 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.78, the EPS surprise was +16.67%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Pentair plc performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Industrial & Flow Technologies: $391.80 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $358.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.4%.
  • Net Sales- Water Solutions: $272 million versus $263.76 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Sales - Pool: $364.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $370.54 million.
  • Net Sales- Other: $0.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +66.7%.
  • Segment income (loss)- Other: -$22.60 million compared to the -$20.45 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Segment income (loss)- Industrial & Flow Technologies: $65 million versus $56.92 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Segment income (loss)- Pool: $116.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $105.79 million.
  • Segment income (loss) - Water Solutions: $52.40 million compared to the $42.88 million average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Pentair plc here>>>

Shares of Pentair plc have returned -2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Pentair plc (PNR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise