Compared to Estimates, Bristol Myers (BMY) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Bristol Myers Squibb (
BMY Quick Quote BMY - Free Report) reported $11.34 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.7%. EPS of $2.05 for the same period compares to $1.96 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.61 billion, representing a surprise of -2.33%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.54%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.98.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Bristol Myers performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Net Sales- Inrebic- U.S: $17 million compared to the $17.35 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.3% year over year. Net Sales- Opdivo- U.S: $1.29 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.24 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.4%. Net Sales- Abraxane- Non-U.S: $77 million compared to the $36.87 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +87.8% year over year. Net Sales- Pomalyst/Imnovid- U.S: $545 million versus $607.90 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.2% change. Net Sales- Revlimid: $1.75 billion versus $1.85 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -37.4% change. Net Sales- Opdivo: $2.20 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.18 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.5%. Net Sales- Abraxane: $239 million versus $130.34 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.7% change. Net Sales- Inrebic: $25 million compared to the $22.21 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +38.9% year over year. Net Sales- Reblozyl: $206 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $207.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +32.1%. Net Sales- Zeposia: $78 million compared to the $77.74 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +116.7% year over year. Net Sales- Onureg: $34 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $39.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +47.8%. Net Sales- Breyanzi: $71 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $63.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +61.4%. View all Key Company Metrics for Bristol Myers here>>>
Shares of Bristol Myers have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, Bristol Myers (BMY) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY - Free Report) reported $11.34 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.7%. EPS of $2.05 for the same period compares to $1.96 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.61 billion, representing a surprise of -2.33%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.54%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.98.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Bristol Myers performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Bristol Myers here>>>
- Net Sales- Inrebic- U.S: $17 million compared to the $17.35 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.3% year over year.
- Net Sales- Opdivo- U.S: $1.29 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.24 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.4%.
- Net Sales- Abraxane- Non-U.S: $77 million compared to the $36.87 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +87.8% year over year.
- Net Sales- Pomalyst/Imnovid- U.S: $545 million versus $607.90 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.2% change.
- Net Sales- Revlimid: $1.75 billion versus $1.85 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -37.4% change.
- Net Sales- Opdivo: $2.20 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.18 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.5%.
- Net Sales- Abraxane: $239 million versus $130.34 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.7% change.
- Net Sales- Inrebic: $25 million compared to the $22.21 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +38.9% year over year.
- Net Sales- Reblozyl: $206 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $207.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +32.1%.
- Net Sales- Zeposia: $78 million compared to the $77.74 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +116.7% year over year.
- Net Sales- Onureg: $34 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $39.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +47.8%.
- Net Sales- Breyanzi: $71 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $63.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +61.4%.
Shares of Bristol Myers have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.