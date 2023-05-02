Back to top

Sealed Air (SEE) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Sealed Air (SEE - Free Report) reported $1.35 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.9%. EPS of $0.74 for the same period compares to $1.12 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.36 billion, representing a surprise of -0.50%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.90%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.77.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Sealed Air performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Food: $853.10 million compared to the $850.69 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.5% year over year.
  • Net sales- Protective: $495.70 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $509.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.3%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Food: $194.80 million versus $196.27 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate expenses and unallocated costs: -$7.90 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$4.10 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Protective: $80.40 million versus $96.89 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of Sealed Air have returned +4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

