Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Inogen (INGN) Q1 Earnings

Inogen (INGN - Free Report) reported $72.16 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 10.2%. EPS of -$0.63 for the same period compares to -$0.38 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $74.24 million, representing a surprise of -2.80%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +18.18%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.77.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Inogen performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Business-to-Business International Sales: $18.97 million compared to the $20.38 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -32% year over year.
  • Business-to-Business Domestic Sales: $12.59 million versus $14 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +146.8% change.
  • Direct-to-Consumer Domestic Sales: $24.33 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $27.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -29.3%.
  • Sales revenue: $55.89 million compared to the $61.45 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.1% year over year.
  • Rental revenue: $16.28 million versus $13.42 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.2% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Inogen here>>>

Shares of Inogen have returned +14.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

