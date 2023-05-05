Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Atlassian (TEAM) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2023, Atlassian (TEAM - Free Report) reported revenue of $915.45 million, up 23.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.54, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.86% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $898.71 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.33, the EPS surprise was +63.64%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Atlassian performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Customers: 259775 versus 259239.1 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Subscription: $760.68 million compared to the $743.73 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +37% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other: $60.55 million versus $60.04 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.9% change.
  • Revenues- Maintenance: $94.23 million versus $93.21 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21.7% change.
  • Revenues- Marketplace and services: $64.62 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $64.37 million.
  • Revenues- Server: $94.39 million compared to the $89.35 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenues- Cloud: $534.89 million compared to the $541.13 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenues- Data Center: $221.55 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $204.24 million.
Shares of Atlassian have returned -7.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

