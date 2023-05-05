Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR - Free Report) reported $327.95 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 96.7%. EPS of $0.62 for the same period compares to $0.55 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $319.03 million, representing a surprise of +2.80%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +40.91%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.44.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Arbor Realty Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Interest income: $327.95 million versus $321.07 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +96.7% change.
  • Other revenue- Servicing revenue, net: $29.57 million compared to the $25.15 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +40.4% year over year.
  • Other revenue- Mortgage servicing rights: $18.46 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $13.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.6%.
  • Other revenue- Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net: $14.59 million compared to the $13.48 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +781% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.46 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.35.
View all Key Company Metrics for Arbor Realty Trust here>>>

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust have returned -0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise