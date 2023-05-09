Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Cambium (CMBM) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2023, Cambium (CMBM - Free Report) reported revenue of $77.4 million, up 25% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.24, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $76.78 million, representing a surprise of +0.81%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +20.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.20.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cambium performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues By Product Type- Point-to-Multi-Point: $22.29 million compared to the $29.57 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -27.9% year over year.
  • Revenues By Product Type- Other: $1.45 million compared to the $1.41 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +93.2% year over year.
  • Revenues By Product Type- Enterprise: $35.66 million compared to the $27.67 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +129.9% year over year.
  • Revenues By Product Type- Point-to-Point: $18.01 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $18.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.4%.
Shares of Cambium have returned -17.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

