Compared to Estimates, Health Catalyst (HCAT) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2023, Health Catalyst (HCAT - Free Report) reported revenue of $73.87 million, up 8.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.05, compared to -$0.06 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $71.16 million, representing a surprise of +3.81%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +225.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.04.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Health Catalyst performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Professional services: $26.68 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $25.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.2%.
  • Revenue- Technology: $47.19 million versus $45.21 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.7% change.
  • Adjusted Gross Profit- Professional Services: $5.41 million versus $3.39 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Gross Profit- Technology: $32.96 million versus $31.13 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
Shares of Health Catalyst have returned -5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

