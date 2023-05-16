We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $59, moving -1.04% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.74%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 11.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 1.26%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.85%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. to post earnings of $1.61 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.94%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.45 billion, down 1.01% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.61 per share and revenue of $6.65 billion, which would represent changes of -1.17% and +3.95%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.84. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.31.
Investors should also note that ASO has a PEG ratio of 0.63 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Leisure and Recreation Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.43 at yesterday's closing price.
The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 119, which puts it in the top 48% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.