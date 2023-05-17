Back to top

Wix.com (WIX) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2023, Wix.com (WIX - Free Report) reported revenue of $374.08 million, up 9.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.91, compared to -$0.72 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.41% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $368.86 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23, the EPS surprise was +295.65%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Wix.com performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Collections (Bookings): $414.91 million compared to the $405.09 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total Bookings - Business Solutions: $101.48 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $98.93 million.
  • Total Bookings - Creative Subscription: $313.43 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $308.33 million.
  • Revenues- Business Solutions: $95.95 million compared to the $94.15 million average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Revenues- Creative Subscription: $278.13 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $274.73 million.
  • Non-GAAP Gross Profit- Business Solutions: $25.73 million compared to the $23.44 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Non-GAAP Gross Profit- Creative Subscriptions: $223.80 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $218.19 million.
Shares of Wix.com have returned -11.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

