Victoria's Secret (VSCO) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended April 2023, Victoria's Secret (VSCO - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.41 billion, down 5.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.28, compared to $1.11 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.00% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.54, the EPS surprise was -48.15%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Victoria's Secret performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable Store Sales: -14% versus -7.6% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Total stores - China Joint Venture: 72 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 72.5.
  • Total stores - Company-Operated: 831 versus 837 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total stores: 1347 compared to the 912.5 average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Victoria's Secret have returned -26.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

