CVS Health (CVS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
CVS Health (CVS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $71.75, moving +0.38% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.66%.
Heading into today, shares of the drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager had gained 2.54% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.44% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from CVS Health as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, CVS Health is projected to report earnings of $2.14 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10.83%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $85.97 billion, up 6.62% from the prior-year quarter.
CVS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.62 per share and revenue of $348.42 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -0.81% and +8.05%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CVS Health. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.1% lower. CVS Health is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, CVS Health is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.29. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.12.
Meanwhile, CVS's PEG ratio is currently 1.3. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. CVS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.27 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CVS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.