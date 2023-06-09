Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jun 9, 2023

  • GameStop Corp.‘s ((GME - Free Report) ) shares plunged 17.9% after the company fired its CEO CEO Matt Furlong and named Ryan Cohen as executive chairman.
  • Oxford Industries Inc.’s ((OXM - Free Report) ) shares tumbled 5.8% after the company reduced its guidance for 2023 owing to muted consumer demand.
  • Shares of Semtech Corp. ((SMTC - Free Report) ) surged 4.9% after posting first-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.02, in contrast to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.07.
  • Shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. ((SIG - Free Report) ) plummeted 10.7% after the company’s guidance for sales and earnings failed to meet investors’ expectations.

