Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD - Free Report) closed at $14.16 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.5% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.22%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 4.63%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the specialty finance company had gained 8.3% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 5.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.
Goldman Sachs BDC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.53, up 8.16% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $109.16 million, up 40.94% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.08 per share and revenue of $435.05 million, which would represent changes of -7.14% and +21.7%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Goldman Sachs BDC currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Goldman Sachs BDC has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.76 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.08, so we one might conclude that Goldman Sachs BDC is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.