We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX - Free Report) closed at $13.15 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.15% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.77% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.23%.
Heading into today, shares of the specialty drug company had gained 13.29% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 0.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.66% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Catalyst Pharmaceutical as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceutical to post earnings of $0.26 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 30%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $92.25 million, up 73.69% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.13 per share and revenue of $379.94 million, which would represent changes of +50.67% and +77.37%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceutical should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.57% lower. Catalyst Pharmaceutical is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
In terms of valuation, Catalyst Pharmaceutical is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.67. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.24.
The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.