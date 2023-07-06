We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Constellium (CSTM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Constellium (CSTM - Free Report) closed at $16.84, marking a -1.92% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 9.78%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the aluminum company had gained 4.76% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's gain of 15.66% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 4.16% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Constellium as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.38, down 32.14% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.03 billion, down 16.27% from the year-ago period.
CSTM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.32 per share and revenue of $7.8 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -39.17% and -8.95%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Constellium should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Constellium currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Constellium is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.01. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.01, so we one might conclude that Constellium is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.
The Metal Products - Distribution industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
