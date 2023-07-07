Back to top

Levi Strauss (LEVI) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Levi Strauss (LEVI - Free Report) reported $1.34 billion in revenue for the quarter ended May 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 9.1%. EPS of $0.04 for the same period compares to $0.29 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 billion, representing a surprise of +0.32%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +33.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.03.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Levi Strauss performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenues- Americas: $608.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $688.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.5%.
  • Geographic Revenues- Europe: $361.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $343.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.6%.
  • Geographic Revenues- Other Brands: $104.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $116.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.1%.
  • Geographic Revenues- Asia: $261.70 million compared to the $232.85 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18% year over year.
Shares of Levi Strauss have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

