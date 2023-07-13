Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Delta (DAL) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Delta Air Lines (DAL - Free Report) reported $15.58 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.7%. EPS of $2.68 for the same period compares to $1.44 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.99 billion, representing a surprise of +3.91%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.74%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.42.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Delta performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Available seat miles - Consolidated: 68993 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 68913.53 million.
  • Adjusted- Average fuel price per gallon: $2.52 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.64.
  • Passenger Load Factor: 88% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 85.83%.
  • Adjusted - Total unit revenues - TRASM: 21.18 cents compared to the 20.84 cents average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Passenger Revenue Per Available Seat Mile: 19.14 cents versus 18.15 cents estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Cost per Available Seat Mile (CASM) - Ex: 13.06 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 13.09 cents.
  • Fuel Gallons Consumed - Consolidated: 997 Mgal versus 974.29 Mgal estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Passenger Mile Yield: 21.72 cents versus 21.1 cents estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM): 22.58 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 21.31 cents.
  • Operating Revenues- Passenger: $13.21 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $12.59 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.5%.
  • Operating Revenues- Cargo: $172 million compared to the $253.77 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -36.8% year over year.
  • Operating Revenues- Other net: $2.20 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.10 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.2%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Delta here>>>

Shares of Delta have returned +13.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise