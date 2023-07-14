Back to top

Image: Bigstock

T. Rowe Price (TROW) Records 3.9% Sequential Rise in June AUM

Read MoreHide Full Article

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW - Free Report) announced its preliminary assets under management (AUM) for June 2023. The company’s month-end AUM of $1.40 trillion represented a 3.9% increase from the previous month, on the back of favorable market conditions.

TROW experienced net outflows of $6.7 billion in June and $20 billion in second-quarter 2023.

At the end of the reported month, equity products and multi-asset products aggregated $732 billion and $453 billion, up 5% and 4.4%, respectively, on a sequential basis. Alternative products aggregated $45 billion, remaining flat sequentially.

Fixed-income products, including the money market, constituted $169 billion, marginally declining from the previous month.

Nevertheless, TROW registered $380 billion in target date retirement portfolios in June, which increased 4.7% from the previous month.

A diversified business model, focus on enhancing investment capabilities, broadening distribution reach and improving client partnerships are expected to aid TROW’s long-term growth.

However, increased dependence on investment advisory fees is concerning, as market fluctuations and a sudden slowdown in overall business activities are likely to hurt its revenues. Additionally, rising expenses might hinder bottom-line growth.

Over the past three months, shares of T. Rowe Price have gained 4.3% compared with the industry’s upside of 5.8%.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

T. Rowe Price currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Competitive Landscape

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN - Free Report) reported a preliminary AUM balance of $1,431.5 billion for June 2023. This reflects a 1.9% increase from $1,404.2 billion recorded as of May 31.

The increase in BEN's AUM balance was primarily due to the impact of favorable markets and slight long-term net inflows.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS - Free Report) reported preliminary AUM of $80.4 billion as of Jun 30, 2023, which reflects an increase of 3.3% from the prior-month level. Market appreciation of $2.9 billion and net inflows of $36 million supported the rise, while it was partially offset by the distribution of $391 million.

CNS recorded total institutional accounts of $33.3 billion at the end of June 2023, rising 3.7% from the May-end level. Of the total institutional accounts, advisory accounts were $18.8 billion, while the rest were sub-advisory.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) - free report >>

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) - free report >>

Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS) - free report >>

Published in

finance