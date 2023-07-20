Back to top

Preferred Bank (PFBC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Preferred Bank (PFBC - Free Report) reported $76.41 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 29.4%. EPS of $2.61 for the same period compares to $1.87 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $72.2 million, representing a surprise of +5.83%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.47.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Preferred Bank performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 27.29% versus 27.26% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 4.58% versus 4.52% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0% compared to the 0.09% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average Interest-Earning Assets: $6.43 billion versus $6.27 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net interest income before provision for credit losses: $73.31 million versus $70.44 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total noninterest income: $3.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.72 million.
Shares of Preferred Bank have returned +11.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

