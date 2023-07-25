Back to top

Independent Bank (IBCP) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Independent Bank (IBCP - Free Report) reported revenue of $53.77 million, up 6.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.70, compared to $0.61 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.26% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $50.6 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60, the EPS surprise was +16.67%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Independent Bank performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin (GAAP): 3.23% versus 3.2% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 59.26% compared to the 63.29% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total non-interest income: $15.42 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $12.12 million.
Shares of Independent Bank have returned +13.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

